CADILLAC — Cadillac musician and attorney Bill Barnett recently recorded an album of new songs and to celebrate, will be having a CD release party this Friday at the Willow Market and Meats greenhouse.
According to a statement issued by Barnett, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he was writing one song a week and doing an internet performance series of piano/vocal versions of his original songs, many of which found their way to the 12-song CD “Friend in the Sky.”
“This would have never happened if not for the pandemic,” said Barnett, who added that the new CD was an accidental occurrence, as he had come down with an idiopathic paralyzed vocal cord in the spring of 2021. To make matters worse, he couldn’t sing at all and wondered if this mystery illness would sideline him for good. After four months, and consulting with a Grand Rapids specialist, the unexplained vocal condition began to improve and his speaking and singing voice returned by May of 2021.
He recorded one song per week between Memorial Day and Labor Day during the summer with no initial plans of releasing an album until he reached about the 10th song and it dawned on him that he had almost a full CD’s worth of music and that his voice had held up well.
“Friend in the Sky” is the first album recorded by Barnett in 25 years, with his last effort, “Stranger in the House,” released in 1996.
Barnett will be performing Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Willow greenhouse, which is located at 916 S Mitchell St.
The CD will be available at the show and also on most streaming services. Hard copies can be ordered for $10 apiece by emailing barnbill@gmail.com or calling (231) 920-9131. You can also purchase one at Pizza Plus in downtown Cadillac.
