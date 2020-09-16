CADILLAC — It’s not exactly a secret that poop makes fertilizer.
Some farmers get it from their own cows. Some buy it.
And some get it, indirectly, from you.
By the time farmers get it, it’s called “biosolids‘ and it’s pretty different from what you might be picturing.
“Biosolids‘ isn’t just a polite euphemism for poop.
“It’s not like you see somebody go to the bathroom and then that’s the stuff that’s going right on the field,‘ said Cindy Sneller, a senior environmental quality analyst with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy who works on the biosolids permitting process. “That is kind of a misnomer.‘
It works something like this: you do your business. You flush. Your waste is piped to the wastewater treatment plant, where it gets — you know — treated. Some solids remain, and they’re stored in some sort of container for a while; in Haring Township, it’s lagoons; in the city of Cadillac, it’s holding tanks. The waste settles and degrades. Bacteria eats up the sludge, resulting in “a nice product,‘ Sneller said.
Eventually, the tanks or lagoons fill up and the biosolids have to go somewhere. Often, that’s a farm field.
Strict regulations dictate when the biosolids/fertilizer can go on which type of field and when food crops can be harvested after the application.
The city’s biosolids are considered “Class A exceptional quality,‘ according to Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeff Dietlin.
“Which means we could actually go and take it and put it on human food crops as a fertilizer,‘ Dietlin said. But the city doesn’t. The biosolids instead are used to help grow crops that feed livestock.
The city applies biosolids to land twice a year; in the spring and again in the fall.
John Rydquist has been accepting the city’s biosolids onto his fields for about five years and is due to get his fall’s application as well. Rydquist’s beef cattle farm in Clam Lake Township is one of the closest farms to city limits.
Biosolids replace nutrients in the soil. Commercial fertilizers can also do that, but they cost money.
Rydquist estimated that accepting (free) biosolids from the city instead of purchasing commercial fertilizer has saved him at least $50 to $75 per acre annually.
“(It) makes economic sense to me,‘ Rydquist said of his use of the city’s biosolids.
Biosolids get injected into the soil. Rydquist said he plans to put a “cover crop‘ on the field this fall, which helps to keep the soil in place until he’s ready to plant corn or hay in the spring.
Haring Township recently applied biosolids to a farm field off of BR-131 for the first time in June.
Haring Township’s wastewater treatment plant uses a two-lagoon storage system. Bob Polanic, who manages the township’s wastewater treatment plant for Infrastructure Alternatives, said it was initially thought that lagoons would need to be cleared out once every other year. But the plant, which opened in June of 2015, only recently filled up the first lagoon (about 700,000 gallons or 145 dry tons as of April of 2019, according to state documents).
Polanic said that’s on purpose.
“There’s a lot of effort that goes into it. It’s not just because of chance,‘ Polanic said.
Farmers get biosolids for free, but it costs municipalities money to transport the biosolids to the farmer.
