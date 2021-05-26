Bipartisan bill a good start but more flexibility needed regarding teacher certification, credentialing requirements

Local school superintendents support a recently signed piece of legislation but also hope that the state legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expand upon it.
Recently, Whitmer signed Senate Bill 118, which will reduce penalties on school districts for employing individuals in violation of certification and other credentialing requirements. Under the School Aid Act as amended by Senate Bill 118, school districts will not be penalized for the amounts paid to employees without proper certification and credentialing requirements for the period commencing July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
Michigan Compiled Laws 380.1531 and the Administrative Rules Governing the Certification of Michigan Teachers require teachers hold the endorsement for the subject(s) in which they are assigned to teach.
The bill was designed to reduce penalties assessed to districts — including public school academies — and intermediate school districts when employing individuals in violation of certification and other credentialing requirements. The bill also was designed to allow the Michigan Department of Education to reduce penalties below 50% if the Superintendent of Public Instruction finds the district or ISD was hindered in its ability to obtain a substitute credential due to unusual and extenuating circumstances.
"I am excited to sign this bipartisan legislation because it is a great example of what we can achieve when we work together," Whitmer said in a release. “School districts had to hustle during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this bill recognizes that and provides them with necessary flexibility to ensure adequate instruction for students."
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said he would like to see it expanded. He said the pandemic has shown there is a teacher shortage and trying to find highly qualified candidates for teaching positions is a difficult job. He said that issue is compounded when you add the financial constraints and limitations many districts face in northern Michigan.
"When you look at districts in northern Michigan and the graduation requirements you may need a class, like an additional graduation requirement class for one year," he said. "You don't need a full teaching position, but you need to fill a couple of classes. We need a little flexibility."
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown echoed those sentiments. She said she hopes the state will consider expanding this legislation as the current teacher shortage is not going to end with the pandemic. It will remain an ongoing challenge, according to Brown.
"Schools have exhausted all efforts to find properly certified staff," she said.
