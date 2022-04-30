Bird owners urged to take caution after avian flu detected in Wexford County

CADILLAC — Presence of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected in Wexford County following a Wednesday investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
The HPAI case was identified in a non-commercial backyard flock containing approximately 60 birds of various species, according to MDARD’s Thursday press release.
“We’ve been asking for bird owners to be very vigilant, to call our number if they have a concern about a sick bird, or if they’re seeing that,” said MDARD Deputy Public Information Officer Chelsea Lewis-Parisio. “So we received a call, and then we went on to the premises. We did; we completed an investigation and then the birds were depopulated.”
Due to a state public act, which Lewis-Parisio said is sort of like HIPAA for animals, the exact location of the flu case cannot be disclosed. Any issues HPAI presents in regard to public health would be communicated by state and local health departments, but speaking on behalf of MDARD, Lewis-Parisio said there is no immediate threat to humans.
What is more concerning is transmission of the disease amongst populations of birds.
“That’s why we’re encouraging owners to really prevent contact between domestic birds and wild birds,” she said. “We’re encouraging everybody to wash their hands before handling your birds, as well as after.”
Some signs associated with HPAI are a decrease in water consumption, or, because the disease is fatal, birds within a flock dying. Whether HPAI will continue to spread throughout the county is an unknown, but Lewis-Parisio recommends acting on a “better safe than sorry” basis.
Other precautions bird owners can take to prevent HPAI include disinfecting their boots and gear when moving between coops, limiting contact with wild birds, and having them drink from only well or municipal water.
If someone suspects an infection within their coop, they can report it to MDARD by calling 800-292-3939. Additional resources on preventing HPAI can be found at Michigan.gov/BirdFlu.
