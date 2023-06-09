Wexford County Airport Manager Keith Newell said he had quite a show Wednesday evening and it is likely many residents in the area did too.
At roughly 5 p.m. Wednesday, Newell said six Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk and two Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters landed unexpectedly and unannounced at the Wexford County facility.
Newell said the helicopters were in town as part of the training occurring at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center this week.
“They came in and landed at 5 p.m. and departed about 10 to 15 minutes later. I want to say four Black Hawks and a Chinook took off toward Camp Grayling. The others hung around and left shortly afterward but I’m not sure where they went,” he said.
Newell said he had no idea they were coming until helicopters flew in. He said once they got here he didn’t any interaction with the soldiers who remained on the airport’s runway until they took off. He said with the helicopter’s brief visit to Cadillac he would like to see if they can return on Aug. 26 when the airport hosts the annual Wings and Wheels event.
“They are big. What is really cool was looking at the horizon and I saw eight little dots. They kept getting bigger,” he said. “They were all across and left to right. When they arrived they were all lined up on the runway.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.