Blackmer, Kulhavi working to restore original appeal of Hermann's European Cafe

CADILLAC — Showcasing a motorcycle and KISS pinball machine inside Hermann’s European Cafe was not a good idea.
Owners Mike Blackmer and John Kulhavi say this was just one of a number of mistakes that have been made since they purchased the Cadillac landmark from chef Hermann Suhs at the beginning of the year.
Another mistake was changing the name of the restaurant and the menu — decisions that eventually were reversed as a result of fewer and fewer customers coming in.
Probably the biggest mistake, Blackmer said, was attempting to cut ties with Suhs, whose culinary expertise made Hermann’s European Cafe one of the most popular eateries in town for many years.
“It was his name, his reputation and we wanted to keep it,” Kulhavi said.
“We blew it,” Blackmer added. “There was a point there where I was scared. I kept asking myself, ‘what have I done?’”
Blackmer said his original vision for the restaurant was much more in line with how it was when Suhs owned it. As they began overhauling various aspects of the restaurant, including updating the plumbing, electrical wiring and floors, he said he was “talked out” of his original vision and at that point agreed to turn the restaurant into something completely different.
“Cadillac didn’t like it,” Blackmer said. “But we’re doing what we can to bring it back.”
In recent weeks, Blackmer said customer numbers have been steadily increasing. He attributes that increase to word of mouth and the community slowly realizing that the food at Hermann’s is back to the way it used to be.
“We’re one of the best-kept secrets in town,” Blackmer said. “We’ve never had complaints about the food. We’re gradually coming back.”
In addition to the food, another part of Hermann’s European Cafe that returned is Hermann himself, who currently serves as an advisor and guest cook every Tuesday for “Chef Hermann’s Night.”
Future plans for the restaurant include redesigning the interior decor and dimming the lights to make it a more intimate atmosphere. He said they’ll also be renovating the wine bar area in the next couple of months.
Blackmer and Kulhavi are optimistic about the future of Hermann’s, especially since employee numbers have started to pick up since federal unemployment benefits expired in late September.
“I think the job market will be even better next summer than it is today,” Kulhavi said.
Not being able to find employees was the main reason why Blackmer and Kulhavi earlier this year decided to close down the Sultan’s Table at the Lake Cadillac Resort in Cadillac West after being open only a couple of weeks.
In light of the improved labor market, in the next two weeks, Blackmer said they plan to re-open the Sultan’s Table, with a few changes.
First of all, the Sultan’s Table no longer will be a BBQ joint and instead will specialize in burgers, brats and especially subs.
“We’ll be known for our good subs,” Blackmer said.
In addition, they’ll be bringing in live bands and comedians to provide entertainment to patrons on a weekly basis.
