CADILLAC — In the digital age, people have moved beyond the ritual of going out to meet people. What used to be done at a bar, a bookstore or the workplace can now be accomplished online.
While the ease of social media and dating apps can be appealing, the Better Business Bureau serving western Michigan is encouraging people to be on the lookout for romance scams, especially with a fast approaching Valentine’s Day.
A romance scam is a lot like Catfishing, but BBB Communications Specialist Katie Grevious said there’s almost always a money aspect rather than boredom or loneliness.
“They usually start with an online dating profile or one of the dating apps, and a red flag would be if somebody asked you to get off the site quickly to continue that conversation somewhere else, maybe email, text message or another third party texting app,” she said. “And that’s because scammers really want to get out of that monitored program and go somewhere more private where people who are looking for scammers can’t find them, and then they’re able to isolate you a little bit better.”
Most scammers take a lot of time to implement their schemes, gaining a victim’s trust over months, sometimes years. Grevious said there’s been dozens of cases in Michigan where victims have lost thousands of dollars when the scam is said and done. Along with being quickly coerced into more private communication, other red flags to look for are vague and general profiles, moving too quickly emotionally and not being able to meet in person.
“A big red flag is when the person that you’re interested in can’t or doesn’t want to meet,” Grevious said. “They make constant excuses not to meet, not to do a FaceTime, not to, you know, do a Skype, or they say they have a job that requires them to travel a lot; they work overseas, maybe they’re in the military, things like that.”
Most people today are extremely comfortable with the internet, and with starting relationships over the internet, which can often work against them in this case. If someone is looking for love and looking to make a connection, Grevious said they’re wearing their heart on their sleeve, and it doesn’t take long for them to start handing over money.
In one case that Grevious describes, a woman who began an online relationship with someone who told her he was working on starting a business overseas. Eventually, the scammer asked this woman for money to help establish his company. They promised the woman that she would receive some of the profit when things took off and asked her to buy a plane ticket for the scammer to come back to the states. Grevious said the woman waited at the airport, and the scammer never showed. At this point, she had lost $100,000 on a relationship that was completely false.
“We just can’t trust people on the internet, so if you do start, you know, a relationship with someone you meet online, ask specific questions about that profile,” she said. “You know, scammers will often kind of throw a generic profile together to kind of seem appealing to mass audiences, you know, so ask them specific questions, and if they can’t really answer them, they may not be who they say they are.”
Another way to investigate someone’s profile is to reverse Google image search their profile picture, or use a website like TinEye. When a scammer has accomplished their goal of taking someone’s money, Grevious said it’s hard for the victim to get back what they lost emotionally and monetarily. In the aftermath, she recommends that people open a new bank account to rearrange finances and to reach out to their local BBB to report the scam.
“Share your story, because there are so many other victims out there that are just like you that are maybe also too scared to share,” she said. “And to realize that you’re not alone and that this does happen, and it does happen to even the smartest and most vigilant people, you know, can bring a little bit of comfort to realize that you know the scammers are out there.”
