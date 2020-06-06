BLM protest, prayer happening Saturday in Cadillac

CADILLAC — After a week of preparation, the day has come for Cadillac to join the growing list of places to hold a protest in response to the death of George Floyd.
The Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest and Prayer is scheduled to occur beginning at 1 p.m. in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion in Cadilac City Park. While an earlier event scheduled for the same time was organized, it was later canceled. That event was sanctioned by the city, but Saturday's protest was not. it also was not organized or operated by the city.
in a release by the city Friday, it said local, regional and state officials are in collaboration with each other as they would be with any potential major event that could draw a lot of attendees. The release said it is anticipated that the event will be peaceful but is asking people to engage positively. If a person owns a business in the area, the city is asking businesses to be open as they normally would.
With the originally scheduled protest, the one that is occurring on Saturday will have a march which is anticipated to start at the pavilion and likely head north to Pine Street, east to Mitchell Street, and then south back to the pavilion to end.
In the release, the city also asked residents and downtown businesses to consider reviewing how surveillance cameras they may have are positioned so if there is an incident they could potentially be helpful for law enforcement. They also ask anyone to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
The itinerary of the event as of Thursday had an admin prayer scheduled for 12:50 p.m. followed by the organizers speaking at 1 p.m. At roughly 1:20 p.m., those in attendance will kneel for nine minutes for George Floyd to signify the time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd's neck.
Directly after that, testimonials will be heard until roughly 2 p.m. when there will be a peaceful protest walk. The organizers of the event also are asking anyone who plans on attending to wear a mask due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and if they don't have a mask they are asked to wear anything that covers their mouths. They also are asking that those in attendance adhere to the six feet for social distancing.
Finally, the organizers are asking those who choose to attend not engage in any disruptive behavior, respect the community, and each other.
As of Friday afternoon, 85 people had planned to attend the event, according to the event page on Facebook. For more information and details about the event go to www.facebook.com/events/275180293674839/?active_tab=about.
