CADILLAC — The February and April two-day Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by B and P Manufacturing resulted in 178 total whole blood units, including 41 power reds units.
February gallon donors were: Brian Thurston of Cadillac, 12 gallons; Mike Buschell of Cadillac, one gallon; Lloyd LaFave of Manton, 13 gallons; Sheri Gothard of Cadillac, four gallons; Renee Tolgo of Tustin; nine gallons; Carl Erickson of Tustin, 14 gallons; Philliop Kuusisto of Manton, three gallons; Alana Main of Cadillac, one gallon; Kevin Hill of Lake City, to gallons; Melinda Martin-Baker of Marion, nine gallons; Nathan Nelson of McBain, 27 gallons; Theresa Ladd of Cadillac, three gallons; and Carol Lee of Cadillac, 18 gallons.
April gallon donors were: Carol DeFour of Cadillac, 14 gallons; Greg Miller of Cadillac, seven gallons; and Tracey Mickelson of Cadillac, five gallons.
February first time donors were: Kevin Brown, Kevin Ball, Ervin Miller and Rebekah Mason.
April first time donors were: Julia Jacobs, Emma Jones, Morgan Seelye, Kimberly Jacobsen, Jonathan Lucas and Michael Thompson.
The next regularly scheduled blood drive will be held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20, 2023. Call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.
