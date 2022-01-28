Right now, something is happening that hasn’t happened in more than a decade.
No, it’s not the global pandemic, but that is playing a role in this issue. According to the American Red Cross, the organization is experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
This shortage has forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants, according to the Red Cross.
As for the cause, the Red Cross said there has been a 10% overall blood donation decline since March 2020, which coincides with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Cross also said there has been a 62% drop in college and high school blood donations due to the pandemic. With student donors accounting for roughly 25% of all donors in 2019, the Red Cross said that dropped to roughly 10% during the pandemic.
This time of year is always tricky for blood drives because illness and weather can play roles in canceling drives or preventing donors from attending them. Those issues are compounded by the pandemic. There also is the issue of staffing and much like everywhere else, getting people to work the drives is harder.
Additional factors, such as the current surge in COVID-19 cases and the flu season peaking, compounds an already bad situation, according to the Red Cross.
Munson Healthcare Pathology Section Chief Dr. William Kanner said blood supplies aren’t where they would like, but they are not at critical shortages.
Similar to what the Red Cross said, Kanner said this time of year is traditionally hard for blood collection because of the cold, widespread illnesses, which is now compounded by the coronavirus and staffing shortages.
“We get all our blood from Versiti and they give a daily report on how they are doing, and we then adjust based on how they are doing,” he said.
Kanner said the Cadillac hospital transfuses 100 blood products a month, which equals roughly three a day. Although none of the blood types have reached the critical level in terms of supply, Kanner said it definitely can happen quickly. He said a trauma event, like a vehicle crash, can clear out what supply they have.
Spectrum Health Reed City and Big Rapids Lab Manager Shane Cornelius said, like Munson Healthcare, Spectrum Health gets all its blood products from Versiti.
When it comes to local supply, Cornelius said Type O Positive and Type O Negative are in shorter supply than the other types.
Cornelius said that means if they order 20 units of those two blood types, they may only get 10.
Type O Negative is the universal blood type and can be given to anyone if their blood type is unknown. This is particularly important during emergencies. Type O Positive is the most transfused blood, and it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. It also makes up about 38% of the population’s blood type, making it the most common blood.
Cornelius said the winter and, in particular, December is usually a month when shortage can occur. They usually can make adjustments and eventually things balance out. During the pandemic, however, Cornelius said the shortage has continued.
“We haven’t dealt with a shortage like this for this length of time. Over the holidays, demand increases. There is more traveling, roads are terrible and there are more crashes,” he said. “Demand increases and supply decreases because people are not donating like they normally do. To have this sustained critical shortage for as long as we have is unheard of.”
When it comes to what will help end this shortage, both Kanner and Cornelius said it will take people going and giving blood. The key, however, will be doing it more than once. It will need to be sustained.
“I think the best thing is not one big event, but more sustained or regular donations. When you have that, the blood supplier can allocate regularly,” Kanner said. “If they have one big bolus, that is great, but blood expires.”
In the next week, there will be two chances for people in the area to donate blood. Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital will be hosting a blood drive for Versiti from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Likewise, Crystal Mountain Resort is partnering with Versiti to host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 inside the Crystal Center. Anyone who attempts to donate will receive a free pair of socks from Versiti, while supplies last, and will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift card to Crystal Mountain.
“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on U.S. blood supply,” Versiti account representative Heidi Robinson said. “Thousands of community blood drives were canceled due to schools and businesses having to close their doors. But now, blood donation centers, schools and businesses are back open, and we are so grateful for those who step up and do their part to help save lives in their community.”
Blood donations made in northern Michigan stay in northern Michigan. It only takes about ten minutes to collect one unit of blood, but the overall process from registration to refreshments takes about an hour.
To ensure the donation experience is a good one, make sure to sleep, eat and hydrate before giving blood. It also is recommended to listen to music, read or browse the internet while donating. Finally, after giving blood, it is recommended to relax for 15 minutes, have a snack and take your time afterward.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to these or other blood drives by calling 1-866-643-5663 or visiting versiti.org/mi.
