I can thank my dad for making me a fan of lake fish, especially bluegill, which I missed tremendously after he passed. However, I was blessed to have the pleasure of meeting a fella named E.C. Leer who loved to fish just as much as my dad. In fact, E.C. was such an expert at catching bluegill that he always managed to have an extra bagful of them for me, which is why I nicknamed him my blue angel!
Looking into this little fish, I was surprised to learn that bluegill is big. In fact, it’s probably the most popular freshwater game fish in the whole United States.
I was also surprised to learn that it’s the state fish of Illinois, and can grow to a maximum overall length of approximately 16 inches.
Most surprising yet was learning that bluegill became a nuisance pest in Japan due in part to an American gesture of kindness.
Back in 1960, the late Mayor Richard J. Daley of Chicago had presented the state’s prized bluegill fish to Japan’s crown prince, Akihito, as a precious gift.
The prince was honored by the gesture and gave the bluegill to Japan’s fishery research agencies. However, somehow the bluegill managed to escape into the wild, as the story goes, and ended up becoming an invasive species that wreaked havoc on Japan’s own native species.
If this fish tale weren’t enough, in more recent times Chicago has found itself having to contend with an invasion of Asian carp, which made me think, “Coincidence or Karma?‘
One thing that both my dad and E.C. taught me is that nothing beats fresh fish, so I highly recommend sending all the men (and women) in your life out fishing on Father’s Day weekend (and any other time they can).
If it’s not possible to have a steady stream of fresh filets swimming into your skillet, I recommend using the preservation method that both my dad and E. C. used.
They would clean and scale the fillets then place them in a clean freezer bag and fill the bag with just enough clean water to completely cover the fillet. They would then carefully start sealing the bag while making sure to remove every bit of air possible, so the bag would lay flat in the freezer.
Once frozen, mark the date on the package and stand it upright, like a book, which makes for easy insertion and removal from freezer.
Having had the pleasure of dining on both my dad’s and E.C.’s carefully preserved filets I can tell you that this preservation method is most effective and prevents freezer burn, too.
Losing my dad in 1981, and then E. C. in 2018, makes me wonder if perhaps they are now fishing together in that big lake in the sky. After all, I cannot think of a better way for these generous and kind men to spend eternity, most especially on Father’s Day.
Here now are some simple ways to prepare bluegill, or any other small panfish, that allow the delightfully delicate flavors of panfish to swim to the surface.
Whether fresh-caught or store-bought, served to Dad in person, or to simply celebrate the memory of Dad — ENJOY!
Boned ‘n’ Buttered Bluegill
1/2 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
1/4 teaspoon coarse-ground pepper
1 teaspoon fresh parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened
1 pound of Bluegill or pan fish fillets
Garnish: Lemon wedges and tartar sauce
In small bowl, mix dry ingredients. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter in oil. Sprinkle both sides of fillets with dry seasoning then add to skillet. Sauté over medium-high heat for about 3 minutes per side or until fillets fork easily. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
Approximate servings per recipe: 2
Broiled Bluegill
1/4 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon vinegar
1/2 cup cornmeal
1/2 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon thyme
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 pound of Bluegill or pan fish fillets
Garnish: lemon wedges
Preheat broiler. Spray broiling pan with cooking spray or brush with a little olive oil. In a plastic bag, combine milk and vinegar and let set for 15 minutes. In a separate bowl combine cornmeal with all the seasonings. Dip fillets in the milk mixture first then in the cornbread mixture. Place fillets on prepared pan then place pan under broiler, 4 inches from heat. Broil for 4 minutes per side or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
Approximate servings per recipe:
Oven-baked Bluegill
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 egg
2 tablespoons water
2/3 cup crushed corn flakes
1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 pound of Blue Gill or pan fish fillets
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a shallow bowl, combine flour and pepper. In a second bowl, combine egg and water. In a third bowl, combine corn flakes, cheese and cayenne. Dredge fillets first in flour mixture, then egg mixture then in corn flakes. Place coated fillets on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.
Approximate servings per recipe: 4
