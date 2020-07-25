Blue-green algae not a problem on Lake Mitchell, Cadillac so far this summer

CADILLAC — No pea soup.
So far this summer, Lakes Cadillac and Michigan have been relatively free of the blue-green potentially toxic harmful algal blooms that have plagued Lake Cadillac in recent years, as well as other inland lakes including Lake Erie.
In an email Friday, Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones, Ph.D. and Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon confirmed that the lakes were relatively free of blue-green algae.
Jermalowicz-Jones, owner of Restorative Lake Sciences, says that could be due a cool spring.
"We think this may be because we had this very wet and cold spring but then a dry period where there was less runoff," Jermalowicz-Jones said. "This has led to lower nutrients in the lakes which means more controlled algae and aquatic plant growth."
If algal blooms do develop on the lakes this summer, you should keep pets from drinking the water and avoid doing activities where you might ingest it yourself.
Cyanobacteria is responsible for blue-green algal blooms and can be toxic. While not all blue-green algal blooms are toxic, it takes a test to know for sure.
Run-off is considered a primary cause of algal blooms, though Jermalowicz-Jones told the Cadillac news in 2019 that carbon dioxide could be another factor.
"Globally though, these blooms are becoming more abundant and there is scientific evidence that rises in global carbon dioxide may be allowing blue-greens to flourish readily on lakes that may otherwise not experience the blooms," she wrote at the time.
