CADILLAC — Paczki are a Polish pastry that are popular among Christians that observe Lent, and, frankly, just about everyone else as well.
Paczki are doughnuts that are deep-fried and usually covered in sugar. The filling in paczki may vary, but popular flavors include fruit or cream. Although many English speakers say “paczkis‘ as the plural form, in Polish “paczki‘ is already plural. “Paczek‘ is the singular form. For example: I ate a paczek, and we bought many paczki.
The decadence of paczki have made them symbolic of “Fat Tuesday,‘ a day of indulgence before Lenten fasting starts the next day. Lent takes place during the six and a half weeks leading up to Easter, and the fasting is meant to mirror Jesus’ period of fasting while he was in the wilderness. Early in Christian history, fasting was strict and only allowed one meal a day. However, rules have relaxed over time.
Today most Christians simply choose to abstain from certain activities or foods, such as milk, sugar, meat, or alcohol. The time is meant to refocus Christians on spiritual matters as they anticipate Easter, the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection.
Brian Williams, the chef and entrepreneur behind Blue Heron Cafe, doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to making paczki. He makes them all in his bakery in downtown Cadillac. Blue Heron offers a wide selection of paczki for preorder and for drop-in customers as well.
Williams said that he starts making them the day before around noon, and makes about 3,000 of them every year. Flavors include raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, custard, cream, cream cheese, prune, apple, and cherry. Williams said that his most popular flavors are raspberry and custard.
Williams said that how many paczki he sells depends on a number of different factors.
“I’ve had years where I’ve sold out at one in the afternoon,‘ he said. Other years, bad weather kept customers away and left him with more paczki than he knew what to do with.
This year, Williams said that he had sold about 180 dozen paczki by midday, and he hoped to sell another 20 dozen during the afternoon hours. Williams will keep unsold paczki available through Wednesday, so it’s not too late if you forgot “Fat Tuesday‘ is “Paczki Day.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.