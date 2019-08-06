MCBAIN — Books and ice cream. It doesn’t get much better than that.
And kids at McBain Community Library got to enjoy both on the final day of the summer reading program on July 25, said Missaukee County Farm Bureau Vice President Ellen Vanderwal.
Michigan’s Collaborative Summer Library Program chose the theme “A Universe of Stories‘ and local libraries took advantage of it to teach kids about space during the summer.
The McBain library had a variety of events each week that had to do with space and earth. There were an average of 45 to 50 children each week that attended the programs, Vanderwal said in an email.
On the final day, Emington/Schultz Agency Farm Bureau from Cadillac provided blue moon and Superman ice cream which fit the space theme.
The children enjoyed their ice cream and all children received prizes for attending the summer reading program. Diane Eisenga, library director, was thrilled with the great turnout of children they had this summer, Vanderwal said.
