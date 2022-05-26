Board gets recap of Title IX investigation, forms athletic council

LEROY — A review of recent board action regarding a Title IX investigation and the formation of a new athletic council was part of the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education meeting Monday.
Thrun Law Firm attorney Robert Dietzel, who served as the hearing officer at the May 9 special meeting where the board acted on the discipline for the bullying/hazing incident involving the football team, gave the review. At the May 9 meeting, the board voted for the three students to either be suspended or expelled for level 5 violations of the student code handbook that included what was described as dangerous horseplay, aggressive behavior toward another student and a sexual assault.
In October, the district announced the Pine River varsity football team would be canceling the rest of its football season due to confirmation of hazing and bullying.
In addition to the suspension, SY 22T #1 was allowed to return to school earlier this month after serving his suspension and also had to perform 10 hours of service within the district before Aug. 1. If SY 22T #1 failed to complete the service hours, that student would be ineligible for 50% of the fall sports season in the upcoming school year.
SY 22T #2 was suspended until the start of the 2022-2023 school year and also was deemed ineligible for 50% of the fall sports season. That student also had to perform 20 hours of service to the district before Aug. 1. If SY 22T #2 failed to complete the service hours, that student would be ineligible for 100% of the fall sports season in the upcoming school year.
SY 22T #3 received the harshest discipline from the board as that student was expelled until the second semester of the 2022-2023 school.
That student is not permitted to play in 100% of the fall and winter sports seasons and must seek counseling from a mental health professional. During the expulsion, the student may not be on school grounds or attend any functions within the district without prior written approval from an appropriate administrator.
In all three disciplinary actions, all three could be reviewed once again by the board if a plea of guilty or no contest is accepted by the students, or if they are convicted of or adjudicated for, criminal sexual conduct.
Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said Dietzel gave the final briefing about the investigation and the board’s decision. He said questions about why it took so long to come to the decision were popular during the board’s investigation, and there was a reason for the time-consuming process.
“The process got a lot longer when the rules for sexual harassment and assault came down. The rules were over 2,000 pages long and that required strict adherence to a prescribed process,” he said. “Everyone is presumed innocent, especially when dealing with minors and kids. You have to do due diligence to make sure everyone’s rights are protected.”
With the review complete, Lukshaitis said his goal for the district is to be back on track and to help kids be successful in life.
Separate but somewhat related, Lukshaitis said the board voted to form an athletic council. With current Pine River Athletic Director Shawn Ruppert retiring at the end of this current school year, he said the athletic department will be in a time of transition. He also said with the recent conclusion of the Title IX investigation, it only makes sense to reflect and examine lessons learned.
With that knowledge, Lukshaitis said the new council will make recommendations going forward concerning athletic programming, athletic code, policies and more.
“Whenever something happens in business or personal life, taking stock of what happened, trying to understand what happened, how it could be addressed differently is a natural thing or should be,” he said. “We are doing that. We want our kids to be successful and the community to be proud of our athletic programs.”
He said the newly formed council could only last a few years or the board could decide to keep it permanently, but currently, it is not known which will happen, according to Lukshaitis.
