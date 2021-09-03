LAKE CITY — As the community continues working towards normalcy, the board of commissioners is looking for community input as they work to determine how to spend the funds the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
As of June 17, the county has received half of the $2.9 million the county is slated to receive, with the other half coming next June.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Missaukee County administrator Elizabeth Vogel said. “And I think it’s the right thing to do to make sure that we get input from as many stakeholders in the community as possible ... and anyone who’s really passionate about making sure that these dollars touch the lives of Missaukee residents in the best way.”
At an Aug. 10 county board meeting, Vogel proposed a one-year contract with Polco, a community engagement platform based out of Wisconsin. In partnership with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the League of Cities, Polco has helped put together an “ARPA engagement package,” which lays out all the details from their surveys to data analysis.
With this proposed contract, Missaukee County clerk Jessica Nielsen said the county would be able to connect with residents and get their thoughts on how ARPA money should be spent.
“(Polco) would be a tool that we would use . . . to get their (residents) input as far as how the county should best use the ARPA funding that we’ve received,” Nielsen said.
Through Polco, Vogel said the county would send out two physical and online surveys to residents to fill out. As the survey responses come in, Vogel said Polco would compile all the data together for the county.
With the community’s input in hand, Vogel said they would then begin the process of determining how to spend the ARPA funds.
“This is our way of engaging with Missaukee County residents so that when we do start spending the money, we have a good idea of what the residents are looking for,” Vogel said.
Prior to finding Polco, Vogel said she had already talked to the board of commissioners about conducting surveys related to the ARPA funds. With Polco, she said the county will be able to leave the creation of the surveys and data collection up to professionals.
“I’m not a statistician and, surveys are actually pretty complicated to do and to do right,” Vogel said. “If you try to create your own survey, you can accidentally write loaded questions or leading questions, and I want to make sure that I entrust the surveying to people who know how to do surveys.”
Through her research, Vogel said she has found that Polco is the only organization offering this kind of service and believes the $15,000 price tag is reasonable.
Since the county has until 2024 to obligate the funds, board chairman Frank Vanderwal said the board of commissioners decided to table the matter until their September meeting. Vanderwal said the board wants to take their time and consider other options before making their final decision regarding Polco.
“We want more information before we go ahead with that agreement,” Vanderwal said.
Ultimately, Vanderwal said the board doesn’t want to rush any decisions and also wants to ensure Polco (or potentially another vendor) is worth the cost. Vogel said she believes the service is worth it but is still looking into other options.
If the board approves the Polco contract at their Sep. 14 meeting, Vogel said they would probably conduct the first baseline survey in October and the second one in May.
Whichever way they go, Vogel said she is thankful that the board is taking time to look over the package and consider the proposed contract.
“It’s a very unique time and, I appreciate the board of commissioners giving this a thorough look over,” Vogel said. “For me, there was no issue tabling this until September because I wanted to make sure that the board of commissioners had time to really think it through.”
