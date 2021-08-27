LAKE CITY — With the school year set to start Aug. 30, the Lake City Board of Education is looking for a new board president.
In an Aug. 12 letter, superintendent Timothy Hejnal announced Thomas Redman’s resignation from his position of board president.
“Mr. Redman has resigned from his position on the School Board at this time, as his motivation is to focus on his family at this point in his journey — a desire that is well-deserved,” Hejnal wrote.
Having serviced for 20 years, Hejnal extended his deepest gratitude to Redman writing, “Mr. Redman’s place in the Lake City Trojan Legacy is one of servanthood, integrity, courage, and faith”.
In accordance with the Lake City Area Schools Board Policy, the vacancy position has been posted and Hejnal said they are currently taking all applications until Friday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.
“We are hoping we’ll have some solid applications, but we welcome anyone who is interested to apply,” Hejnal said.
According to another announcement posted on the school’s website, the term for the position would be from September 2021 until Jan. 1, 2023. Then the position will be placed on the Annual Election Ballot in the regular November election in 2022.
As for potential candidates, Hejnal said they are looking for someone who:
- Is committed to Lake City
- Has an understanding of students, their families, and staff members
- Has a high level of character and integrity and can make the right decisions at the right times
After the Friday deadline, the board plans to review all applications and interview candidates during a special Sept. 1 meeting. Following the interview process, the position will then be filled by a majority vote. Finally, the person selected will be appointed at the regular Sept. 8 meeting.
“We are excited to have an opportunity to welcome a new member to a leadership role,” Hejnal said.
