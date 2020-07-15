Boat brands looking for new partners

CADILLAC — Glastron and Scarab, two of the boat brands built in Cadillac by Groupe Beneteau, are in need of new partners.
Groupe Beneteau recently announced plans to tighten focus on eight brands instead of 12. The four brands that will see divestment include two that are manufactured in Cadillac, Glastron and Scarab, according to reporting by trade magazines. The other two brands are European brands.
But Christophe Lavigne, president of U.S. brands for Groupe Beneteau, said he was focused on ensuring the future of boat building in Cadillac. The hope is that the company will be able to find partners that will want to buy into the Glastron and Scarab brans and that the boats will continue to be manufactured in Cadillac.
There are no immediate plans to lay off workers.
"In fact, we are going up in production. We have decided to add one week of production in July. I push to increase the volume of production because we have too much demand," Lavigne told the Cadillac News. "And we are going to ramp up by 25% of production starting August 3."
Lavigne said Scarab is actually doing well and Groupe Beneteau as a whole is a strong company. But the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact. Lavigne described the new plan as "prudent" and "proactive."
The company does not want to shut down the brands; they want new partners to invest.
Lavigne said he was already working to find partners and the intention is to create those partnerships "seamlessly without interruptions in the business in the employment of the people."
A smooth transition will be critical because typically boat dealers carry more than one Groupe Beneteau brand.
"The intention is to have a transition, to seek for the right person to invest and to continue to build all these boats in Cadillac," Lavigne said.
The Cadillac News asked Lavigne if it was possible another boat company would want to buy the brands and move production to their own facilities.
"Yes, it's possible ... but that's not what I am aiming for." Lavigne noted that his connections seem interested in the Cadillac workforce due to the long history of boat building in Cadillac and the difficulty in finding good boat builders. He suggested that partners may wish to build additional products in town.
Lavigne said Beneteau is not divesting in Scarab because of poor performance.
"This Scarab is an excellent brand. We're getting gaining market share ... This is one of the best brands we have," Lavigne said. "We are divesting from that brand not because, it's not performing, but because it's different, and it's not the core business of Beneteau."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.