CADILLAC — What was causing Jessica Duddles to do an excited dance on Wednesday?
“We’re going on a boat ride,‘ she said, moving her arms around for her happy dance.
Groupe Beneteau Captain Mark Huston and engineering intern Leo Lavigne took Char Anderson, a life coach with Hope Network, and four of her charges for a special boat ride on Lake Cadillac that day.
At Hope Network they “advocate for people with developmental differences to help them overcome so they can live their best life possible,‘ said Dawn Price, a supervisor at Hope Network in Cadillac.
Frances Webster said she was excited for the ride. When she first saw the boat she was like, “oh I like it!‘ She said.
Jack Quist and Mike Nelson were there too along with Duddles.
There was not a lot of talking on the ride at first, with everyone enjoying the feeling of the wind and seeing the beautiful views around Lake Cadillac.
Then as the ride progressed people started to joke with one another. Huston asked Nelson if he wanted to go tubing on the back of the boat, to which he quickly responded no.
Lavigne asked if people were ready to go faster. Anderson and Webster raised their thumbs for yes.
“This is a lot of fun!‘ Anderson said as the boat zipped around the lake.
When they switched gears, Huston kicked it up a notch.
“Hang on,‘ he said as he took the wheel and the boat picked up speed. Webster started laughing as the boat sped up.
There were a couple of bumps as Huston circled the lake, causing the boat to go through the waves he had created. He also was bothering the poor seagulls on the lake and caused them to rise up from the water in flocks.
Quist and Anderson giggled in the front of the boat.
“You were being silly,‘ Quist told her. “I caught you.‘
The ride did eventually have to come to an end, though there was some concern about where to end up.
“You guys remember where the test center is? I forgot,‘ Huston said.
“Oh, there it is!‘ He said as the boat rounded some trees and the test center came into its line of sight. “Land ho!‘
Anderson joked she was glad she didn’t have to go back to the office and do an incident report about someone getting pooped on by a seagull.
“We have to do that again!‘ Webster said as she got off the boat.
She said she had a good time and was going to go home and tell everyone she had fun.
Duddles said she had fun too, once again doing a little dance with excitement.
Anderson said people involved with Hope Network don’t really get the chance to be like a family and get to do things like go out on a lake like this, so this was a nice experience for them to have.
Price said she wanted to thank the company for letting them have this great, positive experience. Webster came in the next morning talking about the boat ride and how she had such a good time.
“It made an impact on them for sure,‘ Price said.
Huston said Char goes to his church, Manton United Methodist Church, and they’ve known each other a long time. They had talked about doing this boat ride and did it for the first time last year.
Last year it was “really touching‘ because one man just kept raising his arms in the air and exclaiming he was on a boat excitedly.
“It’s heartwarming to see that,‘ Huston said.
He said they never get to the opportunity to see that and it’s rewarding.
“If we have boats here, why not make people happy?‘ Lavigne asked.
