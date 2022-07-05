CADILLAC — Looking back on a career spanning 60 years, 84-year-old Bob Jones said it all comes down to one thing — people.
Beginning in the early 1960s, Jones worked behind the scenes to form connections with business owners and establish new industries in Northern Michigan. By his own estimations, Jones said he was instrumental in bringing 4,000 jobs to the region.
He went about his work in a number of different ways but always kept one goal in mind — to improve the lives of people in Northern Michigan.
Jones envisioned this goal early in his life.
As a young man, Jones helped his father, who was a bill collector, travel to Northern Michigan to call on people in small towns such as Falmouth, Lake City, Marion and Vogel Center.
At that time, Jones said there were a lot of “scrappers” in this part of Michigan — a term he used to describe people who couldn’t find any work and did the best they could to survive on virtually nothing, cashing in scrap metal to earn a few bucks here and there. Some were living in homes with dirt floors.
“I remember asking my dad, ‘how do these people make a living?’” Jones said. “My dad said, ‘they do whatever they can.’”
That memory stuck with Jones, who after graduation from Michigan State University, got a job in Grand Rapids working as a public relations specialist in the furniture industry.
Sensing that the furniture industry was about to bottom out, Jones began to explore other potential career paths. Following brief stints in Grand Rapids and in Hastings, Jones landed in Cadillac, where he was hired to manage the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce.
One of the first projects that Jones worked on as part of his new role at the chamber was to bring the Wally Byam Caravan Club to town.
The club each year held its international rally in California and other West Coast states, and the event attracted around 10,000 people and lasted for several weeks.
Jones thought Cadillac would be the perfect spot for the 1966 rally.
There was a catch, however, and it was big — the rally required a facility at least 60,000 square feet in size.
Nothing like that existed at the time, so Jones proposed building a brand new facility which could be used for industrial purposes after the rally concluded.
To achieve this plan, Jones made an arrangement with the owner of a company called Goss Canvas, who approached Jones one day and told him he was interested in selling his company. Around the same time, the owner of a company called WK Manufacturing expressed interest to Jones in moving up to Cadillac but was worried the downstate unions would follow him here.
In Northern Michigan at the time, Jones said they needed jobs more than anything, even if they weren’t union jobs that matched the cost-of-living situation in Detroit and other downstate areas.
“If this is what’s going to happen, this town’s going to be a ghost town,” recalled Jones in regard to Northern Michigan’s ability to support the types of wages demanded by unions at the time.
So Jones came up with the idea of having the owner of WK Manufacturing buy Goss Canvas and keep the name so the union wouldn’t know the company had moved to Cadillac. Gradually, they would move their workforce to Cadillac.
With the industry aspect of the plan figured out, Jones then turned to financing the construction of a new facility to house the rally, and afterward, to be used by Goss Canvas. He pitched the idea to the Cadillac Industrial Fund, asked for contributions from every business in town, and took out loans with the Cadillac State Bank and First National Bank of Cadillac.
The plan worked, and after the building was constructed, the Wally Byam Caravan Club rolled into town — a situation that created its own challenges and economic opportunities.
“The rally was 10,000 people and they were here for a month, six weeks,” Jones said. “Ten thousand people ... that’s as big as Cadillac. We had to solve problems (associated with the rally) like a city does, such as traffic around the rally, (etc.)”
After the rally was over, Goss Canvas moved in. The facility years later was purchased by Four Winns and has served as the boat manufacturer’s cruiser division plant for many years, including under the current ownership of Groupe Beneteau.
Following the success of the Wally Byam Caravan Club, Jones said he received a number of job offers, as the event received media coverage all over the country.
“I got a lot of publicity,” Jones said. “They wanted me to move to their town and work for them.”
To keep him in Cadillac, Jones said the chamber agreed to allow him to run a private economic development company called Michigan Enterprises. The chamber also allowed Jones to buy properties in the area and rent them out to tenants. Jones’ wife, Sue, was the main manager of the rental units, which remained a consistent source of income for the couple for many years. Jones said Sue was invaluable in helping them make enough money to support a family, and eventually to retire.
During the time Jones worked for the chamber, a number companies moved into town, and Jones was there, helping the process along in any way he could.
One was a company called Four Star, which employed between 500 and 600 employees. Another was Mitchell Corp., which was able to open up shop here and create another 500-600 jobs thanks to the absence of a union.
“I was involved in 25-30 moves like this,” Jones said. “We were kind of like a secret way of moving a company, piece by piece.”
While Jones assisted companies in moving to Cadillac and evading downstate unions a number of times, he wasn’t opposed to confronting industry bigwigs and letting them know they should pay their people more.
During a particularly bitter strike at Brooks and Perkins — in the facility where AAR Mobility Systems now operates — Jones went to the union offices and talked to some of the employees, who explained to him that the company didn’t pay them enough to afford even the most basic things they needed to survive.
Jones remembered the owner of the company wearing an alligator-skin suit and being surrounded by other trappings of wealth, while his employees were struggling just to make ends meet. He said he told him, point blank, that he doesn’t pay his workers enough money.
After the meeting, Brooks and Perkins employees immediately were given a $2 hourly raise and the strike was ended — an action that was emulated by other companies in Cadillac, including Mitchell Corp. and Rexair.
Speaking of Rexair, Jones said he was instrumental in that company’s arrival in Cadillac, as well.
Rexair is located in a facility that used to be a clothing manufacturer called Kickaway Garments. Two brothers from the Chicago area (who happened to own the Chicago White Sox baseball team) purchased the Kickaway Garments building and more than doubled the size of the facility. They ran into “economic” problems, however, and eventually, they listed the company for sale for more than $1 million, Jones said.
Someone who expressed interest in the facility was an investor in “sweepers,” which Jones described as the precursor to the Rainbow vacuum cleaners produced by Rexair.
Jones said the investor offered less than the asking price on the building but the pair from Chicago wouldn’t budge ... that is, until Jones made a call to the head of Kysor — Ray Weigel — who knew the brothers personally and talked them into accepting the bid.
Another company that Jones had a hand in bringing to Cadillac was Signaltone — now called FIAMM.
Jones said one of the company owners was on his way to Traverse City to look at a facility there when he stopped at the Big Boy restaurant in Cadillac. A waitress overheard him talking about his plans to bring Signaltone to Traverse City, so she called Jones to let him know. Jones quickly got on the phone and called the Big Boy to set up a meeting with the business owner for that night.
A common theme in many of these stories is the connections between people and the coincidences that lead to big things happening.
A perfect example of that is the history of Wolverine Power, which in the 1980s was in the process of consolidating its branches. Jones got to know one of the main Wolverine executives — John Keen — very well during the time he worked with him on the committee tasked with bringing the U.S. 131 highway through Northern Michigan.
Jones convinced Keen that Cadillac was the right place for a regional headquarters but the decision ultimately was up to the board of stakeholders. When Keen proposed Cadillac for the spot, it passed by one vote, cast by someone who Jones had met years earlier. Jones said he had helped the man advertise his canoe livery in a national travel magazine. He was on the river for hours with him, taking pictures that later were published in the magazine.
Another instance of relationships helping to produce jobs in Cadillac is the expansion of Cadillac Rubber and Plastics, now Avon Rubber and Plastics.
Jones said the company was growing fast and needed more room but the only way they could expand was to buy property owned by the neighboring Inland Lakes Foundry. While the owner of the foundry initially had little interest in selling the property to Cadillac Rubber and Plastics, Jones said he talked to someone who knew both parties and he agreed to act as an intermediary to broker a deal between the two.
Another company that Jones helped to bring to Cadillac was Rempco, which was created by Tom Harris, the son-in-law of former Cadillac Mayor I.T. Wedin; Jones said Harris initially didn’t have any interest in running a business but he talked him into considering it, and the rest is history.
Over the years, Jones did economic development consultations for a number of municipalities in the region, including McBain, Evart and Kalkaska.
In McBain, Jones at one time was the city manager, the head of the Downtown Development Association, and Tax Increment Finance Authority. He helped to bring the Viking Energy plant to the city using a personal property tax break to sweeten the deal.
“Not many chamber guys did what I did,” Jones said. “I knew what business people had to do to make decisions. I would look at someone and think, ‘how can I create jobs with this guy here?’ ... sometimes it was awkward, because I couldn’t tell my wife or kids about many of the things I was working on.”
Looking back, however, Jones is proud of the things he was able to accomplish — things that might not be possible today due to increased regulations and laws regarding what sort of tax breaks municipalities can grant to private companies.
“The blue collar people: those were the people that needed the jobs and those are the people that got the jobs,” Jones said. “I think I accomplished what I was trying to do.”
