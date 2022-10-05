MARION — When Daryl Bode became the new Marion Fair Board President roughly seven years ago, he thought he would hold the position for one year.
He had been a member of the fair board for a few years and he stepped up to take the reins when the fair and board needed it most. When Bode took over as president, the fair board was embroiled in an embezzlement investigation by one of its former members. The Marion Fair Board stated in September 2015 when news first broke of the criminal investigation.
On Jan. 19, 2016, the results of an investigation into the embezzlement were forwarded to Osceola County Prosecutor’s Office for review. As a result, Rebecca G. Johnson was charged with felony embezzlement of more than $20,000 and less than $50,000. In August 2016, she pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.
“I thought I was taking over as president for one year and seven years later I declined the nomination to continue,” Bode said while laughing.
Bode said many of the board members are younger. He said that youthful enthusiasm also brings fresh ideas and that is when the idea of stepping back came to his mind. He thought this would be the perfect time to allow for someone else to step up as he did roughly seven years ago.
So at the board meeting in September, when the nomination was presented for him to retain his seat, Bode said he respectfully declined. He said with the fair board running on a fiscal year that starts in October and ends in September, this was perfect.
Although he is no longer president, Bode is still on the board. For that reason, he said he is not stepping down but stepping back. He said he will be there to help as the board evolves and to give guidance and sage advice.
“The thing I’m most proud of is keeping the fair going after the embezzlement and then surviving COVID. That was something,” he said.
As for his successor, Matt Mohr, Bode said he expects he will do a great job. He said he is becoming a figurehead in the Marion community and Tuesday marked his first day as the new owner of the Horseshoe Bar. Bode said he is a big part of the community.
When Bode declined the nomination, Mohr said he was disappointed because he knows what he did for the fair during some tough times. To say, he feels has big shoes to fill would be an understatement. In the same sense, Mohr said he was happy for Bode to have the chance to step back.
“The fair has been on the right track the last couple of years. We have allocated funds to do improvements, but we have a long way to go,” Mohr said. “I want to continue the improvements on the animal side of the river and that is most important short-term. Long-term, I want to bring the fair back to the way it was 25 to 30 years ago before the problems.”
Mohr said that means trying to bring back the country music concert, but that also means it will take two things — money and the support of the community. He also said it is going to be a slow process, but one that will be worth the wait and the work. He also stressed patience from the community as the board works at improving the fair.
“It’s a challenge for all fairs. The cost increases of everything and then we have to increase our cost and prices,” he said. “It is tough for the families right now. It is not just here (Marion), it is all the fairs around here that have taken a hit because of the economy.”
For that reason, Mohr said the focus has been on the 4-H part of the fair. They have installed new pig barns and are looking to do the same for the sheep and goat barn. Mohr credits the improvements to the support of the community.
The pig barn not only looks better but it also is safer and easier for the kids to handle their animals, Mohr said. It also has brought the community back in support of the 4-H kids who show and sell their animals.
Mohr said because the Marion Fair is not a 4-H run fair, kids from all over can come and show their animals The only requirement is they are a member of a 4-H club. He also said the improved reputation is starting to bring in more kids.
As a result, the animal auction had record sales during the 2022 fair, and the expectation is that will continue in 2023.
If anyone is interested in joining the Marion Fair Board, there are a few requirements. First, prospective candidates need to attend three meetings in a row, which are held at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of every month at the Marion Public Library/Marion Village Hall. After attending the three meetings, annual dues of $3 must be paid.
After that, the board will vote to bring a person onto the board. The board can have up to 25 members but currently have 15 members. If a person would like to get involved but doesn’t want to join the board, the meetings are open and the public is welcome to come to voice their concerns and ideas.
