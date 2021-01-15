LUTHER — A body found near Luther earlier this month has been identified following an autopsy.
On Friday at approximately 4:50 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Raymond Road and 4 1/2 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township for a subject that was found deceased.
The subject was located outside, appeared to have been there for an extended period of time, and was in a state of advanced decomposition, according to the press release. The body was recovered with the assistance of the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
An autopsy was ordered for identification purposes and to determine the cause and manner of death.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said the man has been identified as Scott Hoffman. He added that there is no evidence at this time that Hoffman's death was the result of foul play and may have been due to a medical issue of some type.
The death remains under investigation. If you have any information related to this incident please contact Detective Lt. Brad Nixon at (231) 745-2712.
