LAKE CITY — A 59-year-old Ohio man died Sunday after he apparently drowned in Lake Missaukee.
At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an overdue/missing person, Randall Heitkamp of Columbus, Ohio, who had been paddleboarding on Lake Missaukee, according to a release by police. Heitkamp's paddleboard was found in the area of Lake Missaukee and John Street in Lake City, police said.
Deputies and the Missaukee County Marine Patrol started to search for Heitkamp and police said the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Drive Team was activated to help with the search. The Department of Natural Resources also assisted the sheriff's office. Police said the search was conducted along the shoreline and water in the area where the paddleboard was found.
Heitkamp's body was located and recovered by divers just after midnight Monday. The body was found 150 yards from shore in approximately 17 feet of water, police said.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said he was not sure what Heitkamp's local connection was to Missaukee County, but he and his family come here on vacation annually.
Yancer said conditions on Sunday were windy and Heitkamp liked to paddleboard from Miltner Beach to the Missaukee County Park and back. He also said Heitkamp wasn't wearing a life jacket and he wasn't tethered to the paddleboard.
"I don't know if he had a medical issue before he went into the water," Yancer said.
As a result, Yancer said the medical examiner has ordered an autopsy, but it will take a few weeks before the results of that will be known. What is known, however, is that what typically was a happy time turned into a tragedy for the family, Yancer said.
The incident remains under investigation, according to police.
