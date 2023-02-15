EVART — In 2017 a nonprofit with bold intentions was formed in Evart, Michigan, population 1,903 with a medium family income of $28,000. Knowing that the strength of a community is rooted in its educational system, the founders began investigating Michigan's Promise scholarship programs.
Fueled by a passion to improve the future of every student, Evart Promise Plus board members raised funds to provide $10,000 scholarships over four years to every graduate of Evart High School starting with the 2020 class. These funds can be applied to college and trade schools.
After meeting their goal, they made the surprise announcement that began to change lives.
Graduation Day 2020
Graduation day 2020 is a day most Evart High School seniors will never forget. It was a day that became the "talk of the town."
It was a rough year - a COVID year.
"We were supposed to graduate in May. But now it was August," said Livia Hopkins. "We were sitting six feet apart outdoors. Our parents were behind us in parked cars. A lot got taken away from us senior year. Our Homecoming and Snow Coming Days were cancelled. . . and then our prom was cancelled because of COVID."
Typically at an EHS graduation ceremony an alumni would speak. But instead Breanne Grabill was called to the podium.
Gabrill is a founding board member of Evart Promise Plus. She announced that the nonprofit had met their goal sooner than expected. Now every 2020 EHS graduate was eligible to receive $10,000 over four years for education beyond high school, applicable to college or trade schools.
"We were just putting our tassels from left to right when they made the announcement," said Hopkins. "There was screaming, laughing and tears shed. It was nice to be with the classmates you were with since pre-school - to be together at that moment since so much was taken away. Everyone was happy. Who wouldn't be happy to get the chance to have $10,000. It was insane. . . it was just such a rocky year. That was the silver lining."
"This is to encourage everyone," she added. "No matter what grades or activities, everyone was included. Evart is a close-knit community. I got to celebrate that announcement with people I've known since I was 4-years-old."
Hopkins attends Mid-Michigan College in their nursing program. When she completes her RN, she will transfer to a university to complete her bachelors degree.
"All of a sudden there was this announcement," said 2020 graduate Sydney Van Buren. "Is it real? It gave me a huge relief because I was really stressed about starting college. Both of my parents are teachers and work second jobs. . . This helped me relax." Van Buren attends CMU, studying bio-medical sciences on a pre-med track.
Evart Promise Plus
"We knew we needed to work together to improve our community for education and the work force," said Gabrill, an environmental scientist and regional manager for North PLM Lake and Land Management Corp. "This was a drive to make changes to get people to come to Evart and keep people here."
Jessica Kolenda was also at the ceremony, a teacher who moved to Evart in 2014.
"When I found my job here, this became my new home. . . it's such a great town. It was during my first year as principal (Evart High School) that someone said, there's this Promise thing - you need to be a part of it. I became a board member from day one. Ever since it's become my passion and what we work for."
There are now eight board members, women passionate about their hometown and students - women who invested hundreds, maybe thousands of hours researching, organizing and fundraising to make the Promise a reality.
Their goal was to eliminate barriers for all Wildcat graduates. . . to provide every graduate with an equal opportunity for post-secondary education. They began by looking at Michigan's scholarship programs. While Kalamazoo Public Schools put Promise schools on the map in 2004, Baldwin Community schools became their model.
Since announcing their vision to the community, Kolenda has seen students that never considered college or trade school starting to explore new opportunities.
"A student who graduated two years ago approached me at a basketball game and asked if he could use this to get his CDL license," Kolenda said. "He told us before that he would never need this Promise. . . But everybody's path is different."
"I didn't go the traditional route either," Kolenda added. "It took me 10 years to get through college. I worked in a hot sweaty factory welding furniture, metal office furniture."
Because she knew that potential first generation college students would need help with the process, the board added the Plus to the Evart Promise. The Plus is preparedness. From K through 12, staff members mentor students to consider further education by helping them find their passion, be it welding, cosmetology, truck driving or university. They also provide college readiness programs.
"I challenge all of my kids to find what they love. . . and then get paid to do it," she said. "Suddenly we have kids who say, 'maybe I will try.' We are opening that door where kids would say 'nope, it's not for me. I cant afford it.'"
"The work that has been done (for EPP) is nothing short of amazing," said Jacqui Gorczewicz, an Evart alumni and the executive director of EPP. "What the founders, previous director and community supporters have accomplished is inspiring. This is what transforming a community looks like."
"Just ask our students about what this Promise means to them," Kolenda suggested. "They are walking billboards of that Promise.
For more information on how the program works and to donate, visit: www.evartpromiseplus.org.