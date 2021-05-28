CADILLAC — A Cadillac man accused in a shooting incident Wednesday has been told he'll need $100,000 cash or surety to get out of jail while the case against him goes on.
Missaukee County Judge Melissa Ransom called the incident an "extreme public safety concern."
Adam Zawacki, 32, of Cadillac, was being held in the Wexford County Jail following a series of events Wednesday that resulted in a weapon being discharged multiple times near rental units on M-55 east of the Cherry Grove Events Center Wednesday night. However, Zawacki was arraigned Friday via Zoom in Missaukee County after the Wexford County judge recused herself due to a conflict.
Zawacki is charged with weapons firearm discharged from a vehicle, a felony; a weapons carrying concealed, a felony; assault with a dangerous weapon, also known as felonious assault; weapons felony firearm; police officer assaulting, resisting, or obstructing, also a felony; weapons firearm reckless use, a misdemeanor; weapons firearm brandishing in public, a misdemeanor. There is also a habitual offender second offense notice attached to the felonies. The weapons firearm discharged from a vehicle charge carries the lengthiest penalty, up to 10 years in prison.
