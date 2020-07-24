LEROY — A little over four years ago, Pine River Area Schools asked for the public's help to make some important improvements to its infrastructure and facilities.
On Aug. 4, the district is again asking for the public's help.
If approved, the bond the district is seeking would bring the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools up to date in some needed areas including new classrooms, Title and special needs instructional rooms, and offices. The bond vote would be a 0.0 millage rate increase for the $3.9 million the bond would generate, according to previous statements made by Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis.
The last payment on the 2011 bond, which included refinancing the 1996 bond to save money, will be paid in full in December. By passing the bond in August, the district would have a chance to maintain its present millage rate for 15 years and nine months in exchange for $3.9 million to do the needed improvements at all three school buildings.
The district originally was going to seek the bond in May, but after the COVID-19 pandemic started to impact the country and state, the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education opted to pull it from the ballot. The decision was made in March after the district was contacted by Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm about polls being closed for the May 5 election by gubernatorial order. The contact was made late in the afternoon on March 17.
If the district wanted to proceed with the election it could, but it would mean the election would have been decided entirely by absentee ballot. With people trying to figure out how to handle life with COVID-19, pay rent, mortgages, provide childcare, and obtain supplies for the home, the last thing the district wanted was to have people worry about a two-step, mail-in bond proposal.
One of the most asked questions about the bond on the primary ballot is why were these items not addressed in 2016? The 2016 bond helped to address leaky ceilings and failing roofs, the replacement of boilers, and the installation of new doors and windows to help make heating more efficient. With the 2016 bond, the district only asked for the absolute necessities.
Issues the proposed bond could address include adding elementary school classrooms and offices, replacing elementary fire alarms and ventilation systems, lockers, kitchen flooring, and gymnasium padding. It also includes middle school and high school locker room renovations, art and science room renovations, middle school boiler replacement, replacing windows, door locksets, and restroom partitions in all three buildings.
Other improvements include fencing around the new track and installing a set of visitor bleachers for track meets and football games, an outdoor, covered playground pavilion for the elementary, addressing Sanitation Pond needs at the middle-high school, renovations and repairs in the middle school and high school cafeterias and kitchens, and plumbing fixtures and upgrades to LED lighting throughout the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.