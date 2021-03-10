CADILLAC — Long-simmering monetary issues came to their respective conclusions last week as Cadillac's city council approved several actions.
First on their agenda was a sale of a parcel in Potvin Industrial Park. Council approved the sale of a parcel to Spencer Plastics, allowing the company to expand its facility. The sale of the property came on the heels of a trade. The city divided a parcel and then traded it with Consumers Energy; the original Consumers Energy parcel was next to Spencer Plastics. The city's sale of that parcel to Spencer Plastics will bring in $14,540; however, 10% of that is going to the Cadillac Industrial Fund, under a city ordinance.
Next on the agenda was the city's approval of a zoning ordinance update (see Tuesday's March 2, 2021 story in the Cadillac News), after which followed a public hearing and vote on the bonding out of the new wellfield project.
Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin offered "a brief history" prior to the city's public hearing and subsequent vote on the 30-year, $11-million bond.
The city's old six-well wellfield was built in the 1960s and was centered around the city's "industrial basin." Over the years, the area around the wells became contaminated, making it unwise to drill new wells nearby. The city built a new wellfield on Crosby Road and decided to build a second new well on 44 Road, "so we would never have the possibility of a contamination taking out our total wellfield, so we'd always have half at one spot or the other that was operational," Dietlin explained.
"Per our conversation last time with Mr. Dietlin, this well should last us 50 years. So, it's a wise investment," said Councilmember Bryan Elenbaas. "A no-brainer."
The old wellfield is a 23-acre field and the city will have to decide what to do with it.
Council voted to issue the bonds.
Later in the meeting, city council agreed to spend $14,731 on a certified income survey, to be conducted by Lake Superior State University. If the survey proves that Cadillac is a low-to-moderate income community, the city could receive certain kinds of Community Development Block Grants.
Another council move was regarding Cadillac's first recreational marijuana retail facility. Fresh Coast Provisioning asked for permission to have an ADA ramp extend into Elk Avenue, which runs parallel to Mitchell Street. Building considerations meant the ramp couldn't go inside the building and marijuana businesses are not allowed to have entrances on Mitchell Street; therefore the only option for the ramp was to encroach on the city's right-of-way on Elk Avenue. Council approved the request.
Council also approved the purchase of two new police utility vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.