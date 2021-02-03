CADILLAC - One summer in high school Cathy Christman got a job answering phones at the Wexford County Council on Aging. Bonnie Forbes, her grandmother, was the executive director back then. That summer changed her life.
"I watched her in person show compassion and love in all that she did," Christman said. "It was wonderful to see and I knew I wanted to be like her when I grew up."
Christman, pastor of the Stoughton United Methodist Church near Madison, Wisconsin, now "gets to live" what she learned from her grandma every day.
Bonnie Jean Forbes passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born in Caro, Michigan in 1942. From the start she "lit up the world with her spark of life."
After marrying Mathias (Mick) Forbes in 1962, the couple moved to Cadillac in 1976 and ran the Kenwood Motel and Bait Shop. During summers, their daughters Kim and Kris ran the shop. But Forbes always wanted to "make a difference in the world" and so she applied to be the director of the COA in 1987. She found her calling. Her dedication impacted the Cadillac community and the entire state for years to come.
A visionary for senior care
Forbes is remembered for advocating for senior citizens as the director of the Wexford COA for nearly 30 years. The love she poured into senior care and the policies she created have been duplicated in counties throughout the state. She mentored many who now head up senior care agencies.
"Bonnie had a vision, she always had an eye towards the future of senior services," said Doug Durand, the executive director with Benzie Senior Resources. Early in his career Durand worked with Forbes in Cadillac for two years.
He recalled that back in the late1980s she was already proposing adult day services for seniors.
"That grew into Daybreak Adult Care Center," Durand said. "Then Bonnie got a van donated, with a lift for pick up and drop off...it was keeping people safe, it also brought services to them which was unheard of at the time."
Soon she was "instrumental" in Lansing.
"Bonnie saw that the senior population wasn't going to shrink and she worked with legislators," Durand said. "She opened up the door for each county government if interested to put a millage for senior services on the ballot. She was very much behind that movement and she remained active, going to Lansing each month to advocate until she was no longer physically able."
In the office Forbes always made sure clients received the attention they deserved. Erin Brotherton, a long-time nurse with the agency, recalled how the staff was told not to just pass out phone numbers after they received calls for help. They were to make arrangements on behalf of the client - and then follow up to make sure they were received
The later years.
Wexford COA Director Kathy Kimmel worked with Forbes for 15 years until her resignation in 2014.
"Bonnie not only influenced my career but she influenced the entire aging network in Michigan," said Kimmel. "She's got a great story. She gave a lot."
Her community generosity was recognized in 2008 when Forbes received the Celebrate Women! award. Her many accomplishments and charitable work are detailed in the sidebar story.
About 10 years before her resignation she raised eyebrows when she moved to Frankfort and commuted to her job in Wexford County.
"Some people looked down on her for that," Kimmel said. "But she was taking care of her parents."
Forbes dedicated the next decade to caring for family members through illness and death. Her dad got sick first. And then after her husband died she cared for her family, her mom and then her daughter Kristine who died of kidney cancer.She and Kristine had an adult foster care home and her son-in-law runs it to this day. As her own health began to decline, "she never had the opportunity to do anything for herself in retirement," Kimmel said.
But through the last years of her life, a time of hardship and loss, Forbes was still known for her joy and happy-go-lucky personality. She knew how to have fun and and how to get through life's burdens and losses.
"When Bonnie walked into a room people stopped and turned their attention to her," Durand recalled. "Her personality lit up the room...everyone respected what she had to say. For a (person of) small stature she carried a big stick. She was respected. She was driven. Her passion was for senior needs and making sure their voice was heard, not just for Wexford County but all of Michigan."
"She dealt with adversity," said Christman. "She was very strong and very passionate about caring for family members with addictions. She learned how to process grief. Her faith was deep and simple, She leaned on Jesus as her strength. She always asked God for help and she was always thankful."
A virtual memorial service will take place on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. Please send an email to: revcathychristman@gmail.com for an invitation. An in-person gathering will be held this summer with COVID care in Cadillac. Memorial gifts can be made to the "Bonnie Forbes Emergency Fund" at the Wexford COA. This new fund is for the unmet needs of seniors not served by current programs. Gifts can be made by phone. (231) 775-0133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.