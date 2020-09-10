CADILLAC — A Boon man and a Boon woman face marijuana-related offenses in Wexford County's 84th District Court that allege they were involved with an illegal marijuana dispensary in Cadillac.
Joseph Edward Beck, 32, was charged with three counts of aid and abet delivery or manufacture of marijuana second or subsequent offense for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Dec. 19, 2019-July 9, 2020 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison and/or $40,000 in fines due to the second or subsequent offense enhancement. Bailea Lou Jessup, 21, was charged with three counts of delivery or manufacture of marijuana for her connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Dec. 19, 2019-July 9, 2020 in Cadillac. If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Beck and Jessup are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Mark Henschell is with the Marihuana and Tobacco Investigation Section for the MSP's Seventh District. He said two search warrants were served at a local business and at the home of the two suspects on Aug. 18. In addition to those search warrants, warrants for the arrest of Beck and Jessup were authorized out of 84th District Court.
Although they were arrested on Aug. 18, they were not taken to jail and given an appearance date for court, according to Henschell.
The two were arrested for allegedly running an illicit dispensary that was selling THC-infused products and marijuana, he said. While the business that they were allegedly selling the THC-infused products and marijuana had a sales tax license but it nor Beck or Jessup had licenses to sell marijuana or other THC-infused products.
"The store had a sales tax license and was selling CBD products, smoking devices, and t-shirts. They had a sales tax license to sell those items legally," Henschell said. "Delivery of marijuana is still a crime if it is sold illicitly. People can possess, grow their own and buy it from a licensed facility, but no one under 21 can possess it unless they have their medical marijuana card and they can't sell it commercially without a license."
Although the arrests were made, Henschell said the investigation is continuing and more interviews are occurring related to the case.
The Marihuana and Tobacco Investigation Section has statewide responsibility for conducting administrative inspections of all retailers of tobacco products as well as all businesses licensed to grow, process, sell, transport, and test medical marijuana. In addition to administrative inspections, the section investigates the criminal activity of individuals and businesses who violate the state’s Tobacco Products Tax Act, Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act, and related laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.