Boon man charged with interfering with communication, domestic violence

CADILLAC — A 62-year-old Boon man was arraigned recently in 84th District Court with charges including interfering with communication and domestic violence.
Robert Curtis Paul was charged with interfering with electronic communications and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Jan. 1 in Cherry Grove Township. If convicted, Paul faces up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines and fees.
The charges in question are only accusations. Paul is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Paul was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.