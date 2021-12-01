CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Boon man faced three felony counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct offenses during his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Randy James Cowley was charged with three counts of police officer ARO for his connection with an incident on Nov. 25 in Boon Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence to 15 years in prison when the primary offense is punishable by less than five years in prison.
If convicted, Cowley faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Cowley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $20,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Dec. 7.
