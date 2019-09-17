CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Boon man faced two separate life sentences after he was arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charges recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Robert David Fox stood mute to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2013-Dec. 31, 2013 in Manton. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge.
If convicted, Fox faces up to life in prison.
He also stood mute to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2017-April 1, 2019 in Boon Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge.
If convicted, Fox faces up to life in prison.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Fox is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court in both cases.
