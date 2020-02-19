Boon man headed to prison after CSC, child abuse convictions

CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Boon man was sentenced to spend at least the next four years in prison after he was sentenced for criminal sexual conduct and child abuse offenses recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Robert David Fox was sentenced to between 5-15 years in prison with 180 days credited after he pleaded no contest in December to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2013-Dec. 31, 2013 in Manton. As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree CSC and a habitual offender fourth offense were dismissed.
Fox also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 180 days credited after he pleaded no contest in December to one count of third-degree child abuse for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2017-April 1, 2019 in Boon Township. As part of that plea, a charge of first-degree CSC and a habitual offender second offense were dismissed at sentencing
In addition to prison time, he was ordered to pay $288 in fines fees related to the CSC conviction and $198 in fines and fees related to the child abuse conviction. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said in December both cases involved the same victim who, during a motion hearing, testified in another room via video camera. Elmore said the agreement was reached with the support of the victim and their family. The victim was brave during the court proceedings, but nothing anyone can say or do will undo what happened, according to Elmore.
“He (Fox) is forever labeled as a child abuser, sex offender, and felon,‘ Elmore said.
Elmore said Fox also was sentenced to 16 months-two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a police assault, resist or obstruct in December for his part in a Missaukee County case. He said Missaukee County officers were injured trying to apprehend him on the warrants out of Wexford County. This sentence will be served consecutively after he serves his time on the Wexford County cases.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten worked with Elmore’s office, which allowed for this case to be negotiated and the sentence to be given in Wexford County.
