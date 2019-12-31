CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Boon man pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct and child abuse charges recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Robert David Fox pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2013-Dec. 31, 2013 in Manton. As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree CSC and a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing.
He faces up to 15 years in prison for the conviction.
Fox also pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree child abuse for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2017-April 1, 2019 in Boon Township. As part of that plea, a charge of first-degree CSC and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. He faces up to two years in prison or probation for up to five years.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said both cases involved the same victim who, during a motion hearing, testified in another room via video camera.
"He now only faces up to 15 years and not life. We, however, believe that this is a good resolution," Elmore said.
Elmore said Fox also pleaded guilty to a police assault, resist or obstruct in Missaukee County and Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten worked with his office, which allowed for this case to be negotiated.
Both $25,000 cash or surety bonds were remanded or revoked and Fox is awaiting sentencing.
