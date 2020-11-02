Boon man reports being target of phone scam involving Social Security Administration

BOON — Don Ryno receives unwanted phone calls every day from spammers and scammers, including one recently from someone who claimed to be from the Social Security Administration.
Ryno, 66, of Boon, said most of the calls he receives on a daily basis are robocalls from telemarketers trying to sell him back pain relief equipment and other products, but the call that claimed to be from SSA caught his attention.
He decided to play along with the call to find out more about who was actually on the other end.
The caller claimed that Ryno’s Social Security number had been “compromised‘ and he was using it “fraudulently‘ and if Ryno didn’t address the matter immediately, a warrant would be issued for his arrest.
When Ryno followed through on the call, he was transferred to what sounded like a “boiler room,‘ where someone asked for his name and Social Security number in order to stop legal action against him.
Ryno hung up without giving any information, then called the Social Security Administration, who informed him that there were no issues whatsoever with his number.
According to the SSA, this type of scam has been happening more frequently lately.
“Fraudsters pretend to be government employees and claim there is identity theft or another problem with one’s Social Security number, account, or benefits,‘ reads an alert at the top of the SSA website.
“Scammers may threaten arrest or other legal action, or may offer to increase benefits, protect assets, or resolve identity theft. They often demand payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, pre-paid debit cards, internet currency, or mailing cash.‘
If there is a problem with a Social Security number, the SSA will mail a letter to the individual in question. Generally, SSA employees will only contact someone if they have requested a call or have ongoing business.
No matter what, however, there are certain things an SSA employee will never do; they include the following: threaten you; suspend your Social Security number; demand immediate payment from you; require payment by cash, gift card, pre-paid debit card, internet currency, or wire transfer; ask for gift card numbers over the phone or to wire or mail cash.
Anyone who believes they were on the receiving end of one of these scams can report the incident to the SSA at https://secure.ssa.gov/ipff/home.
Ryno said something else he’s noticed lately is scammers using spoof technology to appear as though they’re coming from a local person or business.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, you may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. They advise people to be extremely careful about responding to any request for personal identifying information.
The FCC offers the following tips to protect yourself against spoofing:
• Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.
• If you answer the phone and the caller — or a recording — asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.
• Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “Yes‘ or “No.‘
• Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.
• If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company’s or government agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment.
• Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.
• If you have a voicemail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your own phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voicemail if you do not set a password.
• Talk to your phone company about call blocking tools and check into apps that you can download to your mobile device. The FCC allows phone companies to block robocalls by default based on reasonable analytics. More information about robocall blocking is available at fcc.gov/robocalls.
