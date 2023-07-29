CADILLAC — A Boon Road construction project, not expected to be finished until next week, was completed early.
Wexford County Road Commissioner Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson said the project wasn’t scheduled to be completed until Aug. 2, but keeping the project area closed allowed crews to finish early. Before the project started earlier, Hanson said there was a chance Boon Road could have reopened for the weekend of July 22, only to close again on July 24.
Instead, it was decided to leave the road closed, Hanson said.
“Because they kept the project closed, they were able to move the project timeline up. It made it so the contractor didn’t have to move everything twice,” he said. “Everything looks good and it turned out nice.”
For the project, Boon Road was closed and a detour was in place from 39 Road to Mitchell Street. A truck detour also was put in place off of 37 Road. During the project, Boon Road was completely closed at the railroad tracks and no traffic was able to cross. Local traffic, however, was able to access businesses either from the west or the east side of the tracks.
While that Boon Road project was completed, another railroad-related project on 13th Street also is looming, but Hanson said he doesn’t know exactly when it will start.
Michigan Department of Transportation North Region Communications Specialist James Lake has indicated the expectation is that construction will occur in August but that is dependent on a few things, including other construction projects in the area.
The Wexford County Road Commission and Great Lakes Central Railroad partnered on a grant application for the 13th Street crossing, soliciting financial assistance under the 2023 MDOT Local Grade Crossing Surface Program. Their application was approved and project funding authorization was issued on April 27.
While Hanson didn’t have much to say about the timeline, he did indicate that a contractor for the project is in place.
