Boon Road to have detour during upcoming construction project

CADILLAC — Beginning Monday, Boon Road will be closed and a detour will be in place from 39 Road to Mitchell Street for a construction project.
The Wexford County Road Commission announced the start of the project on Thursday and said the detour will be indicated with signs on 39 Road to 13 Street. A truck detour will be in place off of 37 Road. The road commission also said Boon Road will be completely closed at the railroad tracks and no traffic will be able to cross.
While the road will not be available as an east/west corridor from M-115 to Mitchell Street, local traffic from the west of the tracks will be able to access the businesses coming from the west side of the tracks. Likewise, the road commission said businesses on the east side of the tracks will be accessible from Mitchell Street.
The work schedule will have the works on the east side of the railroad tracks occurring from Monday, July 17, through Friday, July 21. From Monday, July 24, through Aug. 2, work will be on the west side of the railroad tracks.
Wexford County Road Commissioner Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson said the road commission was able to move its project forward to allow the railroad to complete what it needed to do and to accommodate the Wexford County Airport’s third annual Wings and Wheels Fly-In/Drive-In Pancake Breakfast on at the end of August.
After the first week of work, Hanson said there is a chance Boon Road could be open for the weekend, but only if crews completed all the needed work. It, however, would be closed again starting on Monday, July 24. He said if it is reopened for the weekend, signage will be removed.
Regardless, Hanson said the detours will remain in place.
“During construction, if people are using Boon Road as an east/west corridor they are better off to use 13th Street,” Hanson said.
