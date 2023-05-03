Turnout was low but voters in two Wexford County townships approved proposals during Tuesday’s election.
In Boon Township, voters approved an operating millage by a tally of 55 yes votes to 25 no votes. The millage voters decided Tuesday was for the previously voted increase of 0.1096 mills reduced to 0.0903 mills and levied for years 2023 through 2026 for township operations.
In Slagle Township, voters approved a fire protection millage by a tally of 29 yes votes to five no votes. The millage was for the previously voted increase of 1 mill, reduced to .09851 mills by the required millage rollbacks, to be renewed and increased up to the original voted 1 mill. Tuesday’s voter approval means the millage will be levied for five years, 2023 through 2028, for fire protection within the township.
The results of both of these are unofficial until they are approved by the county board of canvassers.
Some voters in Clam Lake Township also went to the polls during Tuesday’s election to vote on the two McBain Rural Agricultural School proposals. The proposals both passed by tallies of 695 to 463 and 614 to 546.
The first proposal allows the district to borrow roughly $2.1 million and issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds for purchasing school buses and improving the community track and athletic fields. It would levy 1 mill over eight years.
The other proposal is for a sinking fund millage that allows the district to levy up to 3 mills for a period of 10 years, 2023 to 2032, for the purchase of real estate and the construction or repair of school buildings. For more about those proposals look at the story in this paper by Ricardo Martin.
There were no Osceola County proposals or elections to decide in May, but some voters in Highland and Marion townships could have voted for or against the two McBain school proposals. Some Lake County voters in Lake and Sweetwater Townships voted on a Mason County Central Schools bond.
