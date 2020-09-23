CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Boon woman faced felony and misdemeanor offenses after her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Ashley Marie Flowers was charged with two felony counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace for her connection with an incident on Sept. 18 in Cadillac. If convicted, she faces up to two years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine on the two felony offenses.
The charges in question are only accusations. Flowers is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Flowers was released on a personal recognizance bond by the court, and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.