CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Boon woman faced a lone embezzlement charge that alleged she stole from her former employer during her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Melody Linn Slocumb was charged with one count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for her connection with an incident occurring on or between the dates of July 1, 2019, and May 16, 2020, in Haring Township. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Slocumb is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A press release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post said troopers were contacted in September 2020 to investigate a complaint at The Home Depot in Haring Township. Police said loss prevention at the store reported a former employee had allowed an acquaintance to leave the store on several occasions with unpaid merchandise while working as a cashier.
Police said this occurred on at least 10 separate occasions totaling more than $3,000 in store merchandise lost. Surveillance footage was obtained and several attempts to interview Slocumb, but she moved since working at the store, according to police.
A report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for review and police said an arrest warrant was authorized. The MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team assisted in locating Slocumb, who was residing in Boon Township. She was arrested at her place of employment on April 14, 2021, and lodged in the Wexford County Jail until her arraignment.
Slocumb was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 20.
