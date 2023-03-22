CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Boon woman faced a single offense during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court alleging she falsely reported a felony.
Leah Jo Beaudet was charged with one count of false report of a felony for her connection with an incident on Feb. 16 in Manton. It is alleged that Beaudet intentionally made a false report of a commission of a felony to a 911 operator, court records indicate. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the sentence by 1.5 times the maximum penalty.
If convicted, Beaudet faces up to six years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
Beaudet is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
The court continued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 28.
