Boon woman facing police ARO, disorderly drunk charges

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Boon woman who was arrested for allegedly hitting a Michigan State Police trooper was recently arraigned in 84th District Court for her connection with the incident.
Krystal Marie Herman was charged with one count each of police assault, resist or obstruct and disorderly drunk person for her connection with an incident on Aug. 31 in Boon Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Herman faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Herman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 31, a trooper was dispatched to a residence in Boon Township on a report of the destruction of property.
While meeting with the caller, they pointed to a nearby ditch indicating the location of the Herman. Upon further investigation, the trooper found Herman in the grass, apparently hiding.
When the trooper contacted her, Herman stood up, was uncooperative, and would not comply with instructions or commands to identify herself. The suspect began to walk away from the trooper, still ignoring commands.
Herman then allegedly ran from the trooper and went into a nearby home. The homeowner was present and allowed the trooper to pursue her into the home. It was later learned the Herman lived in the home she ran into.
Once inside, Herman continued to disregard commands and made further attempts to evade the trooper. When the trooper caught up with her, a struggle began, during which she allegedly struck the trooper in the face.
The trooper was able to gain control of the suspect — who was visibly intoxicated — and arrested her.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 10.
