Boonstra, Squier seeking Springville supervisor nomination

MESICK — Two people are seeking the Republican nomination for Springville Township supervisor in the upcoming August Primary.
Candidates Jessica Boonstra and Ryan Wayne Squier are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and each candidate's responses to them are what follow. Squier didn't respond to the request for information.
Jessica Boonstra
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
My name is Jessica Boonstra. I am currently the Springville Township Clerk. I am on the ballot for the Supervisor position in this upcoming election. I am 38 years old and have been married to my wonderful husband, Brad for 17 years. We have five amazing children.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
My top three priorities if elected would be: Structure, organization, and team work.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The biggest issue in our township is ensuring we work together as a team for the greater good of our community. Our township has great potential and is very important to my family.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
As a supervisor, I would hope to be a part of helping our township thrive during difficult times.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I have never been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor.
Ryan Wayne Squier
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.) N/A
• What are your top three priorities, if elected? N/A
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues? N/A
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking? N/A
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for? N/A
