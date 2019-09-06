Border patrol activity is rare in local counties

CADILLAC — Sheriff Taylor’s never worked with ’em. Neither has Sheriff Martin. Yancer has, but only a “minimal amount of times.‘
“Them‘ are border patrol agents.
Most U.S. citizens meet them only at border crossings. But in theory, you could meet them a whole lot closer to home.
That’s because Cadillac — and indeed, every Michigan community — is within 100 miles of what the border agency considers international borders, according to a fact sheet from the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (the ACLU did not respond to requests for comment).
INSIDE THE ZONE
Inside that 100-mile zone, agents can “board and search vehicles or conveyances for aliens‘ according to a transportation check brochure from the border patrol agency. The Immigration and Nationality Act gives agents the authority to conduct their searches.
If agents have a “reasonable suspicion‘ of an immigration violation or other federal crime agents have authority to enforce, your vehicle might get searched.
The ACLU has criticized the 100-mile zone and questioned whether agents are racially profiling U.S. citizens and overstepping constitutional protections against unreasonable search and seizure.
“Our job every day is to protect our country,‘ said Geoff Ramer, a Border Patrol agent who works in the Detroit Field Sector Communications Office.
Agents are conducting operations in places they haven’t historically been, he acknowledged.
But there’s a reason.
Someone who intends to harm the United States is not going to stay at the border, Ramer said. So agents try to monitor the “routes of egress.‘
LOCAL INTERACTIONS
Local cops don’t call border patrol. They could, but they don’t. And they almost never hear from border patrol, local sheriffs said.
“In 28 years of service, I don’t think I’ve ever had contact with border patrol in an official capacity,‘ said Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor.
The same is true for Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin.
“I have nothing to tell you,‘ Martin said. “We don’t work with them. We don’t have a reason to work with them.‘
There aren’t a lot of undocumented people in Lake County, he said.
Ramer says the agency does try to reach out to local law enforcement when agents are planning to be in those jurisdictions.
“We want to be able to get information from those places that we can’t be all the time,‘ he said, though acknowledged that Taylor’s remark could be true.
For Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer, contact from border patrol came when the agency requested assistance; in recent memory, once border patrol asked for a marked car to standby while agents looked for somebody at a dairy farm in Missaukee County. Another time, agents requested the sheriff department’s help with setting up a perimeter when agents were searching for someone who fled from a home into a farm field.
Border Patrol’s Sault Ste. Marie office is responsible for local counties, Ramer said.
Local sheriffs have had slightly more interaction with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), but that’s a different law enforcement agency, though both are under the Department of Homeland Security.
MUNISING ARRESTS
Traffic stops can lead to border patrol arrests. One happened last month in Munising on Aug. 12.
Border patrol agents performed a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet van, discovered upon questioning that 10 people in the van were here illegally, and transferred the people to the Sault Ste. Marie station for processing.
Four of the people had previously been deported. One had been deported three times and convicted of narcotics charges in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to a news release from the agency.
WHAT HAPPENS TO ARESTEES
Where those people went after they were arrested in Munising and what happened to them after agents took them to Sault Ste. Marie isn’t clear.
Ramer said he couldn’t talk about individual cases.
The people who were detained were not indicted.
Deportation is an “administrative procedure‘ not a crime, Ramer said — so border patrol doesn’t release the information.
Not to friends. Not to bosses.
Family members of the people detained might be able to find out where the person is, but friends and employers don’t have the same legal status.
Lawyers can learn where the person was taken.
In theory, could a detainee’s friends hire a lawyer for them, and then the lawyer could tell the friends where the government is holding them? the Cadillac News asked.
Only if the detainee signed off on the lawyer, Ramer said.
In the coming months, previously-deported detainees might come to Lake County.
The GEO Group, which owns a private prison in Lake County, has a contract with the Bureau of Prisons to house undocumented detainees who have previously been deported or who have committed crimes in the United States, according to Sheriff Martin.
If border patrol does find an undocumented person, they’ll take them to Sault Ste. Marie for processing, where the border agency has holding cells. Border Patrol doesn’t keep them for long — Enforcement and Removal Operations, an ICE law enforcement arm, takes custody of people in immigration proceedings, Ramer said (people who have previously been deported have shorter proceedings). Local jails may end up housing those people because of contracts with the federal government.
PAPERWORK PROBLEMS
For non-U.S. citizens who are here legally, encounters with border patrol can sometimes prove tricky.
That’s because many people don’t carry their documents everywhere they go.
They’re supposed to; it says so right on the application, according to Ramer.
“The answer we usually get is ‘I didn’t want to lose it,’ which is not what they agreed to,‘ Ramer said.
Documented immigrants who don’t have their documents with them could end up taking a long car ride to Sault Ste. Marie so agents can verify their status.
