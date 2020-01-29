CADILLAC — Borg Warner is buying Delphi Technologies for $3 billion.
The companies announced Tuesday that their boards of directors had agreed to an all-stock purchase, where BorgWarner stockholders will own 84% of the combined company and Delphi Technologies stockholders will own 16%, according to a joint news release.
BorgWarner is a major employer in Cadillac; the local office referred media questions about the merger to headquarters.
It’s too soon to know whether the acquisition will have any impact on Cadillac’s BorgWarner facility (the closest Delphi Technologies sites are in Auburn Hills and Troy). The nuances of how two companies merge are usually worked out via an integration planning process.
However, integration doesn’t happen until the transaction is complete. The companies will continue to operate separately until then. The transaction is expected to happen in the second half of 2020, according to a public relations firm handling media inquiries about the upcoming sale.
“BorgWarner’s team shares our focus on addressing today’s and tomorrow’s challenges, and the combination will create exciting opportunities for our employees,‘ said Richard F. Dauch, CEO of Delphi Technologies, according to the news release. “We also expect our stockholders will benefit from the opportunity to participate in the future growth and upside potential of the combined company.‘
“The combined company is expected to be one of the leading pure-play propulsion companies globally, serving light and commercial vehicle manufacturers and the aftermarket. The combined company would offer a unique, more comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading propulsion products and systems across combustion, hybrid and electric, resulting in greater content per vehicle relative to BorgWarner today,‘ the news release stated.
If Delphi’s stockholders and regulators OK the transaction, the combined company will be known as BorgWarner. Frederic Lissalde, president and CEO of BorgWarner and Kevin Nowlan, BorgWarner’s CFO, will remain in charge. Headquarters will be in Auburn Hills.
