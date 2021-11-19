BorgWarner Cadillac to expand facility, hire 30 more workers to build electric vehicle components

CADILLAC — It was announced Thursday that BorgWarner Thermal Systems, a manufacturer of thermal technology for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, is expanding its operations in Cadillac with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.
The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $11.2 million and create up to 30 jobs with the support of a $225,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in North Carolina.
BorgWarner Thermal Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Auburn Hills-based BorgWarner, specializes in thermal management technology for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s most recent technology is the high-voltage coolant heater used in electric vehicles. BorgWarner is growing its EV business and plans to manufacture advanced high-voltage coolant heater systems that will be used to manage cabin and battery temperatures, critical for vehicle efficiency in hybrid and pure electric vehicles.
“This investment by BorgWarner will create 30 good-paying jobs in Northern Michigan as we work to grow the state’s economy, create good-paying jobs, and build the industries of the future,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“This expansion reinforces our reputation as a leader in the future of mobility and electrification. We’re excited to celebrate BorgWarner’s expansion in Cadillac and look forward to working together to grow and add jobs for Michigan residents in the future.”
“I want to thank BorgWarner leadership for their continued investment in this plant and our people, as well as the MEDC and city of Cadillac for their support in growing our community,” said Hari Kumar, plant manager of BorgWarner’s Cadillac facility. “The Cadillac plant has more than 75 years of rich, automotive history and I am excited and honored to lead the team into the electrification era with the launch of our new high-voltage coolant heaters.”
Michelle Collins, global director of marketing and community relations for BorgWarner, told the Cadillac News that they’ll be doing internal infrastructure improvements and additions at the Cadillac facility over the next couple of years. She said after this work is done, they’ll evaluate the need for any sort of external facility expansion.
Collins said they’ve already started hiring more employees, and plan to fill 30 positions at a rate of about 10 per year over the next three years.
“Congratulations to the team at BorgWarner on your tremendous growth and success. We appreciate this continued vote of confidence in our incredible talent and competitive business climate here in Michigan,” said Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. “We’re pleased to work with our local partners to support BorgWarner’s investment in Cadillac, reinforcing Michigan’s position as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing.”
The city of Cadillac has offered to support the project with permitting assistance. The city is certified with MEDC’s Redevelopment Ready Communities program.
“As city manager and chief administrative officer of the city, I want to thank BorgWarner for its longstanding commitment to our community and for bringing good jobs to our residents. As a newly-certified RRC community, I can attest that our organization offers a ‘hands-on’ approach to working with all of our industries,” said Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia.
“We are thrilled this project has become a reality for our city and state. I also want to thank the MEDC and all our partners who helped to make this happen.”
