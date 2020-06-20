CADILLAC - A bottle and can drive will be held Tuesday to benefit the Veterans Park and cemetery at the Veteran's Park in Cadillac.
The bottle and can drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Veteran's Park on South 41 Road. The park is located off Boon Road across from the Wexford County Airport. Volunteers will be collecting the bottles and cans from vehicles.
If you cannot attend the drive but wish to donate contact Susan Marcum at (740) 739-2355.
