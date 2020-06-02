Bottle return facilities to phase in operations beginning June 15

LANSING — On Monday the news was released that many in Michigan have been waiting for.
Beginning on June 15, that mountain or mound of aluminum cans or glass bottles you have been collecting can start to be returned to retailers as the phased re-establishment of Michigan's bottle deposit return program will begin.
The Michigan Department of Treasury issued the notice Monday afternoon and in the notice, it stated that some retailers must reopen their bottle return facilities and resume the collection of returnable beverage containers and refund of customer bottle deposits. This applies to retailers with bottle return facilities located at the front of the store or housed in a separate area and serviced exclusively by reverse vending machines requiring minimal or no person-to-person contact.
Treasury also announced Monday those retailers reopening their bottle return facilities must ensure those facilities comply with all state-mandated safety protocols and restrictions, including the most recent state-mandated safeguards to protect workers. There also are five additional steps they can take to ensure safety.
This includes limiting the number of beverage containers that may be returned by a single individual per day to a deposit refund amount of $25 and establishing special or limited hours of operation for bottle returns facilities. They also can limit the number of available and operating reverse vending machines and periodically close bottle deposit facilities as needed for cleaning and supply management.
Finally, retailers can implement other procedures or restrictions as they determine necessary or advisable to promote safety and/or efficiency.
During this initial phase, retailers must limit the volume of weekly returned beverage containers to no more than 140 percent of their average weekly collection volume for the period April and May 2019, according to the treasury department.
Consumers also have the option of recycling their returnable beverage containers if they choose not to return them to a bottle deposit redemption facility. Treasury said it will issue further guidance regarding additional phases of the reestablishment of the bottle deposit program soon.
The collection of returnable beverage containers was temporarily suspended via Executive Order No. 2020-21, issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 23.
