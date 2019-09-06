CADILLAC — Boxes and boxes of school supplies were delivered to Cadillac Area Public School teachers on Wednesday afternoon due to the efforts of the women of the Amvets Post 110 Ladies Auxiliary.
“This is an in-house fundraising event,‘ said Pam Rightnour. “We’ve been doing this for quite a few years. We earn money here in the club house. People donate and we do a 50/50.‘
“We just went for as much as we could get,‘ said Jenny Henry. “We will distribute to the elementary schools, the Cadillac Innovation High School and to the ninth grade health teacher, who requested personal need items for the students.‘
Members of the auxiliary used the list of school supplies that children are required to have when they purchased the supplies. They watch for sales to stretch their money and get the best deals.
“There are parents that can’t afford the things on the list,‘ said Shell Edwards. “We tried to get everything on those lists.‘
In addition, the women were able to purchase a stack of backpacks for teachers to give away.
Those packing the boxes included Pam Rightnour, Shell Edwards and Jenny Henry. Roger Nelson, a retired veteran and member of the Amvets, was the volunteer delivery driver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.