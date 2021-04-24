CADILLAC — For many teenagers (and adults, for that matter), there are few things quite as satisfying as destroying a wall with a sledgehammer, although usually such an activity is met with some manner of harsh rebuke.
For the kids in the Never Down For The Count boxing club, it's a necessary activity, and one they'll be doing repeatedly over the course of 2021.
Coach Dana Wilson said the kids so far have disassembled about 10% of a decommissioned charter school in Hart that they were given as a source of raw materials for their proposed youth center in Cadillac.
Wilson runs the boxing gym in Cadillac for at-risk youth and has been attempting to get the youth center off the ground for several years. He purchased an empty factory on River Street and had plans to turn the facility into the youth center, although raising money toward the project has been an ongoing challenge.
Earlier this year, the owner of the 10,000-square-foot Hart building offered to donate the building to Wilson at no cost. The same individual donated a building next to the charter school to the organizers of the New Hope Center.
Similar to what New Hope Center did in 2020, Wilson’s plan is to deconstruct the building and bring it back to Cadillac to be used in the construction of a youth center.
On select weekends, the kids hop on a bus and head to Hart to knock down walls, remove ceiling tiles, unscrew thousands of screws (which will be kept and re-used later in the new facility) and complete other tasks necessary to painstakingly deconstruct the building from the inside out.
Some of the materials, such as the drywall, roof and ceiling tiles, won't be able to be used in the new facility but many other materials, such as the walls and trusses, are perfectly salvageable and worth around half a million dollars in total, Wilson said.
While the donation was a huge blessing for the club, it will take hundreds of hours of labor before it is completely taken apart and ready to be brought back to Cadillac.
"We're stripping the inside out to the exterior walls," Wilson said. "Our goal is to have it deconstructed before snow flies this year."
Although the majority of material costs will be covered by the donation, Wilson said they'll still need to fundraise about $100,000 to buy the land where the youth center will be built and pay for other facility features.
So far, they're about 10% to their fundraising goal and Wilson said they'll soon be launching a mail campaign to ask people and businesses in the community if they're interested in supporting the project.
Wilson has tentatively struck a deal with downstate developer Robb Munger to sell the River Street building; if and when this deal goes through, the proceeds will mostly go to keeping the boxing club afloat. During 2020, Wilson said the club's financial situation was stretched to the limit as a result of cancellations of their fundraising events and having to buy new gear for each fighter to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread at the gym.
With any luck, Wilson said the cost of the youth center will be substantially less than it would have been if they went ahead with renovation plans at the River Street location.
Deconstruction of the Hart building is the first phase of a multi-year project. The second phase will be clearing the site where the center will be built and the third phase will be the actual construction of the facility.
For regular updates and more information on the youth center, check out Never Down For The Count Youth Services on Facebook. To volunteer to help deconstruct the building, call Wilson at (231) 884-7776.
